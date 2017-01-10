Pastor Has Health Emergency During Christie’s State Of The State Address

TRENTON (CBS/AP) — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was forced to pause his state of the state address to lawmakers after a pastor had an apparent health problem.
Christie asked those in attendance to pause for a brief prayer after Pastor Joe Carter from Newark’s New Hope Baptist Church had to be taken out of the chamber Tuesday.
“Let’s take a moment to have some silent prayer for my friend, and New Jersey’s friend, Pastor Joe Carter of New Hope Baptist Church. He’ll be attended to and let’s take a moment to silently think of Joe, to make sure he comes through it OK,” Christie said.
Christie’s wife, Mary Pat, assisted with getting Carter help.
Christie is laying out his accomplishments from the last year and goals for his final year in office.
(TM and © Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)