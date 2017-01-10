KYW’s Medical Reports Sponsored By Independence Blue Cross



By Dr. Brian McDonough, Medical Editor

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As we head into the first few weeks of the new year it is easy to start forgetting those well-intentioned New Year’s resolutions. Especially the ones associated with going on a diet. But there are many reasons to watch the weight including this piece of advice: the more weight you carry on your body, the greater the odds of developing cancer.

And it’s true for a wide variety of cancers.

Considering the fact that we are facing an obesity epidemic this is quite distressing. Obesity increases the risk of developing diabetes, as well as various forms of heart disease.

But we are just learning about the relationship between obesity and cancer. We know the risk of breast cancer is increased in women who are obese. Weight gain increases the risk of colon cancer more in men than in women.

Studies are ongoing.