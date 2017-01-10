NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Obesity And Cancer

January 10, 2017 3:38 AM By Dr. Brian McDonough
Filed Under: Dr. Brian McDonough, medical reports

KYW’s Medical Reports Sponsored By Independence Blue Cross

By Dr. Brian McDonough, Medical Editor

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As we head into the first few weeks of the new year it is easy to start forgetting those well-intentioned New Year’s resolutions. Especially the ones associated with going on a diet. But there are many reasons to watch the weight including this piece of advice: the more weight you carry on your body, the greater the odds of developing cancer.

And it’s true for a wide variety of cancers.

Considering the fact that we are facing an obesity epidemic this is quite distressing. Obesity increases the risk of developing diabetes, as well as various forms of heart disease.

But we are just learning about the relationship between obesity and cancer. We know the risk of breast cancer is increased in women who are obese. Weight gain increases the risk of colon cancer more in men than in women.

Studies are ongoing.

More from Dr. Brian McDonough
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Win a Trip to Las Vegas To See Britney Spears
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia