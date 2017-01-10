NJ Towns Will Receive Recycling Grants, Promoting Local Recycling Efforts

January 10, 2017 3:40 PM By Kristen Johanson
Filed Under: New Jersey, recycling

NEW JERSEY (CBS) — New Jersey towns will get a 14.3 million dollars towards enhancing and promoting recycling efforts.

Each year, New Jersey municipalities must pay 3-dollars per ton on waste they throw into landfills.

That money is then collected by the state and redistributed.

“The grants are given to communities who must then use the money for programs that promote or enhance local recycling efforts,” said Caryn Shinske, a spokeswoman for the state’s Department of Environmental Protection.

she said it’s a process in every community.

“Coordinating and operating tire recycling days, providing recycling receptacles throughout communities, maintaining leaf composting, running advertising or promotional campaigns.”

This year, the grants are based on 2014 numbers: where the recycling rate was about 34 percent, the goal is to get that number to 50 percent across the state.

