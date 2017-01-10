News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | January 10

January 10, 2017 8:43 AM By Chris Stigall
Filed Under: Alabama, Chris Stigall, Clemson, Corey Booker, Dana White, Donald Trump, Glenn Beck, Hacking, Jeff Sessions, Jenna Bush Hager, Kellyanne Conway, Michael Keaton, Russia, Ryan Reynolds, Salena Zito, Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, Tucker Carlson, Washington Examiner, What's Trending

Chris discussed New Jersey Senator Corey Booker’s plans to testify against Donald Trump’s nominee for Attorney General, Tucker Carlson’s interview with Glenn Beck on Fox News and an Inquirer column about media elites getting to know Trump voters.

6:00 Donald Trump says he will answer questions about Russian hacking tomorrow.

6:01 New Jersey Senator Corey Booker will testify against Donald Trump’s nominee for Attorney General, Jeff Sessions.

6:20 Tucker Carlson interviewed with Glenn Beck on Fox News last night.

6:35 What’s Trending: Clemson beats Alabama, Dana White, Ryan Reynolds, Jenna Bush Hager and Michael Keaton

7:19 Philadelphia Inquirer: Getting to know the other half.

8:35 What’s Trending: Women’s march, Netflix by state

