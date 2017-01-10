Murder Trial Rescheduled For David Creato, Accused Of Killing Son

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A judge has once again delayed the murder trial of a New Jersey father accused of killing his 3-year-old son because he allegedly was an impediment to his relationship with a teenage girlfriend.
David Creato Jr.’s trial was scheduled to start Monday. But it was rescheduled for April 10 after Creato’s attorney said a pathologist he consulted with hasn’t completed his report.
The trial initially was due to start last October. But it was postponed when Creato’s attorney sought more time to get a report from another expert witness.
Creato has pleaded not guilty to murder and child endangerment charges. He remains jailed on $750,000 bail. Camden County prosecutors say Creato’s son, Brendan, suffered “homicidal violence.”
The 23-year-old Haddon Township man allegedly killed Brendan in October 2015 and then reported him missing.
