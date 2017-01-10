Long Waits After PA Unemployment Call Center Layoffs

January 10, 2017 8:00 PM

HARRISBURG (CBS) — Some callers to Pennsylvania unemployment compensation call centers are experiencing wait times of more than two hours after the layoff of several hundred state employees who assist those seeking unemployment benefits.

Governor Wolf gave his assessment of the situation during an appearance on Pittsburgh sister station KDKA on Tuesday morning.

“Yeah, it is really tragic,” he said. “Some people are waiting up to two to three hours just to get some advice on how to avail themselves of the unemployment compensation.”

An administration spokeswoman said prior to the layoffs, the average wait time for people dialing in to unemployment call centers was just under ten minutes.

Wolf blames the layoffs on the state Senate’s failure to approve funding for the call centers last year.

A spokeswoman for Senate Republicans said the governor has yet to respond to questions they have about the funding source. Given the delays, the administration encourages people to check to see if they can find answers to their questions online at uc.pa.gov.

