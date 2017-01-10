Police: Driver Charged After Leaving Child On School Bus Alone To Go Shopping

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A driver is accused of leaving a child on a school bus so he could go grocery shopping in West Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Police say 28-year-old Jamar Henry left a 7-year-old student from Cornerstone Christian Academy alone on a school bus while he went inside a Shop Rite at 6700 Haverford Avenue on Monday around 4:45 p.m.

Police say the young child told them that Henry told him to stay on the bus and that he was left alone for 10 minutes until officers arrived.

Police say while they were talking to the student, Henry ran back to the bus to tell them he needed to use the bathroom and that’s why he stopped.

Police say an officer viewed surveillance video and it did not match Henry’s story. Police say Henry also had marijuana in his possession.

Ashleigh Bynum of Cornerstone Christian Academy thanked officers in a statement for helping the student.

“Cornerstone Christian Academy would like to express our sincerest gratitude to the passerby who reported the incident concerning a student being left behind on the school bus yesterday evening, January 9, 2017. We would also like to thank the Philadelphia Police officer who stayed with the student and notified the school of the situation. Our first priority is always the safety and security of our students and we look forward to working together with the School District of Philadelphia’s bus services to ensure that our students are escorted safely to and from school,” Bynum said in a statement.

Henry was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, marijuana and other related offenses.