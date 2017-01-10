WATCH LIVE: President Barack Obama Delivers Farewell Speech

Report: Intel Officials Told Trump Of Claims Of Russian Efforts To Compromise Him

January 10, 2017 8:28 PM
Filed Under: Trump

WASHINGTON D.C. (CBS) — According to CBS News, multiple government officials and intelligence personnel tell them that part of the classified reports on Russia’s effort to disrupt the presidential election, contained information pertaining to President-Elect Donald Trump.

CBS News says that the report mentioned unverified details of compromising information that Russia had been gathering about Trump.

According to the report, U.S. intelligence is still working to confirm the details of the information that Russia might have on the president-elect.

On Tuesday night, Trump took to Twitter, alluding to a “political witch hunt.” It was not clear what the tweet was referencing specifically.

