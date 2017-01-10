Hostess Recalls Holiday Edition Twinkies Due To Salmonella Concerns

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hostess is voluntarily recalling some Twinkies because of a possible health risk.

The FDA says Holiday White Peppermint Hostess Twinkies have been recalled because of another recall by Blommer Chocolate Company of the confectionary coating used on the Twinkies product.

The confectionary coating contains milk powder ingredients that were recalled by Valley Milk Products, LLC due to a concern of Salmonella contamination, according to the FDA.

No illness have been reported and none of the coating has tested positive for Salmonella at this time.

Hostess says it is initiating the recall out of an abundance of caution.

The recall applies only to the White Peppermint Hostess Twinkies (UPC 888109111571), which were only sold in multipack boxes with 9 individually wrapped cakes in a box.

This recall does not affect any other Hostess products.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled product are urged to discontinue consumption and return them to the place of purchase.

