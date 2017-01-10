Flyers Visit Sabres In Buffalo Tonight

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Flyers will skate with the Sabres tonight in Buffalo.

Philadelphia is just 2-5-3 in its last ten games. This stretch comes immediately after the Flyers won ten straight games. Last time out, the Flyers lost on the road to Columbus in overtime on Sunday, 2-1.

Overall on the season the Flyers are 21-15-6. With 48 points they are fifth in the Metropolitan Division and holding down the final wildcard playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Sabres are 15-15-9 and their total of 39 points is tied for second fewest in the East. Buffalo is coming off a 4-3 win over Winnipeg on Saturday.

These two teams met at the Center back on October 25th. The Flyers won in a shootout, 4-3.

KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with Dave Isaac of the Courier Post about what’s plagued the Flyers as of late and what to look for tonight.