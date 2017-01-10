Flyers, Penguins To Play 50th Anniversary Alumni Game At Wells Fargo Center

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Flyers alumni will take on the Penguins alumni as both teams celebrate 50 seasons of hockey with a 50th Anniversary Alumni Game on Saturday, January 14th at the Wells Fargo Center at 7 p.m. EST.

The Flyers’ alumni lineup looks like this:

Bill Barber-Bob Clarke-Reggie Leach

John LeClair-Eric Lindros-Mikael Renberg

Brian Propp-Dave Poulin-Tim Kerr

Simon Gagne-Danny Briere-Todd Fedoruk

Murray Craven-Orest Kindrachuk-Bob Kelly Joe Watson-Jim Watson

Brad Marsh-Mark Howe

Luke Richardson-Eric Desjardins

Terry Carkner-Kjell Samuelsson Brian Boucher

Neil Little

Propp, 57, will hit the ice just 16 months after having a serious stroke that left him unable to speak.

Members of the Penguins’ alumni roster includes: Bryan Trottier, Colby Armstrong, Ryan Malone, Greg Malone, Dave Hannan, Troy Loney, Jamie Leach, Phil Bourque, Dennis Owchar, Francouis Leroux, Kim Clackson, Doug Bodger, Jocelyn Thibault and Jean-Sebastian Aubin.

Unfortunately, Mario Lemieux, Ron Francis, Mark Recchi, and current Penguins assistant coach Rich Tocchet are unable to attend.

Proceeds from the game will benefit the charitable and community-based works of the Flyers Alumni Association and Flyers Charities.

The Penguins will host the Flyers at Heinz Field on Saturday, February 25th as part of the 2017 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series.