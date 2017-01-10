FIFA Gives Go-Ahead for Expanded World Cup

January 10, 2017 4:20 AM
Filed Under: FIFA, World Cup

By James Masters

PHILADELPHIA (CNN)–FIFA, soccer’s world governing body, has approved a grand plan to revolutionize the World Cup by increasing the number of teams from 32 to 48.

The FIFA Council agreed unanimously to the move Tuesday with the new format starting in 2026.

FIFA made the announcement on Twitter with further details expected to be published later.

Since 1998, when the World Cup expanded to accommodate 32 teams, the format has stayed the same.

This is a developing story…

