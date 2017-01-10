Report: Eagles Have ‘Strong Interest’ In Bills WR Coach Sanjay Lal

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles reportedly are interested in the one coach that Bills star wide receiver Sammy Watkins doesn’t want to lose, Sanjay Lal.
The Eagles reportedly fired wide receivers Greg Lewis on Monday and Lal is a potential replacement.
Lal, 47, has spent the last past seasons as a wide receivers coach in the NFL. He was with the Raiders (2009-2011), Jets (2012-2014), and now the Bills. Watkins, the Bills’ top wide out, spoke highly of his position coach after the firing of head coach Rex Ryan.
“That’s the one guy I don’t want to leave,” Watkins said of Lal via ESPN.com. “If he leaves, I don’t how my mindset would be, honestly. That’s a guy that kind of groomed me into running routes and doing everything the right way. Mentality, both mental and physical. If he leaves, that will hurt.”