Report: Eagles Have ‘Strong Interest’ In Bills WR Coach Sanjay Lal

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles reportedly are interested in the one coach that Bills star wide receiver Sammy Watkins doesn’t want to lose, Sanjay Lal.

#Eagles have strong interest in #Bills WRs coach Sanjay Lal, sources said. He would fit experienced coach that they're looking for. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) January 10, 2017

The Eagles reportedly fired wide receivers Greg Lewis on Monday and Lal is a potential replacement.

Lal, 47, has spent the last past seasons as a wide receivers coach in the NFL. He was with the Raiders (2009-2011), Jets (2012-2014), and now the Bills. Watkins, the Bills’ top wide out, spoke highly of his position coach after the firing of head coach Rex Ryan.

“That’s the one guy I don’t want to leave,” Watkins said of Lal via ESPN.com. “If he leaves, I don’t how my mindset would be, honestly. That’s a guy that kind of groomed me into running routes and doing everything the right way. Mentality, both mental and physical. If he leaves, that will hurt.”