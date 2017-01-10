Cops: Pa. Friend Who Found OD’d Couple, Baby Dead Also Stole Gun

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man who found a couple dead of apparent heroin overdoses along with their starved infant has been jailed on charges he stole a gun from their residence and sold it.
Nineteen-year-old James Grant, of Johnstown, found the bodies of 27-year-old Jason Chambers, 19-year-old Chelsea Cardaro and 5-month-old Summer Chambers in their home Dec. 22. The Cambria County coroner says the couple died about a week earlier and their daughter likely starved three to four days before she was found.
But now county detectives have jailed Grant on charges that he stole Jason Chambers’ pistol, then sold it to a convicted sex offender who can’t legally own a gun. Detectives say Grant rummaged through the victims’ home and took the gun before reporting their deaths.
Online court records don’t list an attorney for Grant.
