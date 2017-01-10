Multi-Million Dollar Cooper River Dredging Project Comes To Close After Year-And-A-Half

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) — Rowing is set to return to the Cooper River this spring as a longer-than-expected dredging projects comes to a close.

CBS 3’s Cleve Bryan reports enormous mounds of dirt that were removed from the river are now being hauled away as a year-and-a-half long dredging project is almost over.

“The river is in pristine condition and it’s now ready for use,” said Camden County Freeholder Director Louis Cappelli.

The dredging put a halt to activities at the Cooper River last year as the county sought to deepen it for rowing races and remove contaminated sediment.

“You have to understand that we attract national races here – high school and collegiate,” Cappelli said. “So people from all over the country and all over the world come here to watch these races.”

The project, which began in the fall of 2015, took longer than expected and the $11 million price was more than anticipated.

However, officials say future use of the river and a developing park along the banks will generate money for the county. They say on an annual basis the races here create about $10 million in economic activity.

“So economically, it’s important and it also reflects very well on the county when we have these events, so we’re really excited to have the races lined up again this year,” said Cappelli.

All of the dredge spoils should be removed and this area should be landscaped for people to walk on it by the summer. The first race on the river is set for late March.