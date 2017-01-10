Commission On Human Relations Holds Training For LGBTQ Community

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Commission on Human Relations is holding a special training Wednesday night for the city’s LGBTQ community.

This effort comes months after allegations of racism in the Gayborhood went viral.

“We’re trying to do more outreach to the community- and give them more tools and resourced,” said Rue Landau, executive director of the Philadelphia Commission on Human Relations.

The agency has spent the last two and a half months reviewing testimony and documents, following an October hearing where dozens alleged racism at Gayborhood nightclubs.

“We had 375 people show up,” she said.

The findings are expected this month, in the meantime, Landau is hosting the “Know Your Rights” training to educate the LGBT community on how to seek redress from the commission when they experience discrimination.

“They need to know when to report incidents to us, when to file a complaint and also what the PCRH process is once a complaint is filed.”

The Know Your Rights Training is on Wednesday from 6 to 8 at the William Way Community Center, 1315 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, 19107.

For More Information, contact PCHR at 215-686-4670 or pchr@phila.gov.