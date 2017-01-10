Best Restaurants In Philadelphia For Valentine’s Day 2017

By Christina Dagnelli Valentine’s Day may be a hallmark holiday for some, but it also a nice reminder and excuse for others to go out and celebrate love. Philadelphia has numerous restaurants full of fine dining, romance and ambiance for all budgets and styles. Here are the top five picks for Valentine’s Day 201,7 whether you are looking for something different, themed or just romantic.

Talula’s Garden

210 West Washington Square

Philadelphia, PA. 19106

(215) 592-7787

www.talulasgarden.com 210 West Washington SquarePhiladelphia, PA. 19106(215) 592-7787 For those who are into a whimsical and romantic experience you may want to consider Talula’s Garden. This restaurant will also be a good choice for Valentine’s Day for anyone who is interested in a great Farm to Table meal. It is also recommended to cheese lovers as it is one of the few restaurants to bring complimentary cheese as opposed to bread. Talula’s Garden is located in Washington Square West

The Spirit Of Philadelphia

Columbus Circle and Delaware Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19106

(866) 455-3866

www.spiritofphiladelphia.com Columbus Circle and Delaware Ave.Philadelphia, PA 19106(866) 455-3866 Perhaps you have a real love for the nautical, or you want to enjoy a show or dance as well as have a nice meal. If this is the case your best choice is to sail down the Delaware River on the Spirit of Philadelphia. The Spirit has been docked in the Delaware harbor off of Columbus Circle and Delaware avenue for decades and has provided decent food and entertainment for travelers. On Valentine’s Day for the ticket price you will get a show, rose, champagne toast, and dinner and DJ entertainment. The Spirit has a full bar and dinner is always a buffet . The buffet has plenty of options for carnivores and vegetarians. The boat’s decks are climate controlled so you don’t have to worry about being too cold.. Prices range from $45 to $90 depending if you’re going for a lunch or dinner cruise.

The Dandelion

124 S.18th St.

Philadelphia, PA. 19103

(215) 558-2500

www.thedandelionpub.com 124 S.18th St.Philadelphia, PA. 19103(215) 558-2500 The Dandelion is a comfortable, beautifully decorated restaurant with a nice warm fire place and matching décor to enhance your Valentines’ Day. This upscale British Pub serves authentic fancy British meals such as Duck Pate Parfait, Lamb Shepherd’s Pie and high quality steaks. They also serve specialty cocktails like the “Stout Beer Flip” which contains Bulleit Bourbon, Chocolate Bitters, Orange Marmalade an Egg and chocolate stout. Appetizers which are fun and popular are the curried crab, cod & Chili cakes. Customers regular describe their experience here as “amazing”. You can eat lunch, brunch, dinner or even the traditional British “Tea” served between 3-5 p.m. You should make a reservation.

Davios

111 S.17th St.

Philadelphia, PA. 19103

(215) 563-4810

www.davios.com 111 S.17th St.Philadelphia, PA. 19103(215) 563-4810 Davios is a steakhouse that is high end, romantic and the cuisine will make you feel like you are in Northern Italy. The building itself is full of high ceiling and windows and is very opulent. All of their food is made in house and by hand. They only use high end, natural ingredients. Even the meat is all organic and hormone free. This is where you want to go when you need to eat right and love steak. Their most popular steaks are their aged steaks and a 30-ounce rib-eye chop. For fish lovers, try the lobster ravioli. Davios recommends reservations. Related–Top Tiramisu In Philadelphia