Annual ‘Big Philly Beerfest’ Offers 340 Brews For Animal Rescue

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s more variety than your taste buds can handle at this weekend’s third annual “Big Philly Beerfest.”

So many beers, so little time.

“Your IPAs and your Kolsch and Pilsners and Ambers and Dunkels, Saisons, everything,” said event manager Matthew Utter.

More than 340 brews are available for sampling at the “Big Philly Beerfest” Friday and Saturday night from 7 p.m. till 11:30 p.m. at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Utter selected the beers from 125 local and national brewers.

“We do everything from the more rare or more hard-to-get beers all the way to the common carriers of the local breweries as well as ciders and mead and such.”

Tickets are $45 for general admission and $75 for a “Connoisseurs Reception” that includes food from the Reading Terminal Market. Proceeds benefit Animal Rescue Partners.