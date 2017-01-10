76ers To Host Annual PAL Night

January 10, 2017 3:17 PM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers will host their annual PAL (Police Athletic League) on Wednesday, January 11th against the New York Knicks at 7:00 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Center.

Related: Derrick Rose Expected To Play Vs. 76ers After Leaving Team

300 PAL youth and 150 PAL officers will be in attendance.

At halftime, PAL youth will play a basketball game against local media members including CBS 3’s Pat Gallen and Cleve Bryan, WOGL’s Frank Lewis, 94WIP’s Jon Ritchie and Joe Decamara, 92.5 XTU’s Crockett, and KYW’s Cherri Gregg.

Sixers will present PAL members Thomas Hinchey, Officer Brian Younger and Officer Frank Rivera with Strong Kid of the Game, Salute to a Soldier and Game Changer awards respectively. Sixers guard Gerald Henderson will be presented with the Community Service Award.

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Win a Trip to Las Vegas To See Britney Spears
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia