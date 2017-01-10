76ers To Host Annual PAL Night

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers will host their annual PAL (Police Athletic League) on Wednesday, January 11th against the New York Knicks at 7:00 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Center.
300 PAL youth and 150 PAL officers will be in attendance.
At halftime, PAL youth will play a basketball game against local media members including CBS 3’s Pat Gallen and Cleve Bryan, WOGL’s Frank Lewis, 94WIP’s Jon Ritchie and Joe Decamara, 92.5 XTU’s Crockett, and KYW’s Cherri Gregg.
Sixers will present PAL members Thomas Hinchey, Officer Brian Younger and Officer Frank Rivera with Strong Kid of the Game, Salute to a Soldier and Game Changer awards respectively. Sixers guard Gerald Henderson will be presented with the Community Service Award.