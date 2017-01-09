Trial For NJ Father Accused Of Killing 3-Year-Old Son Moved To April

HADDON Twp., NJ (CBS) — The trial for the South Jersey father accused of killing his three-year-old son has been moved to April.

Authorities say D.J. Creato’s trial, which was scheduled for January, will now begin on April 10.

Creato is facing murder charges in the death of his son, Brendan.

On October 13, 2015, the three-year-old was found dead in the woods about half a mile from D.J.’s home where he spent the night.

There were no obvious signs of foul play. An autopsy and toxicology report failed to give the exact circumstances of his death.

Police charged D.J. Creato with murder, but a member of the prosecution said the case would be largely circumstantial.

D.J. Creato remains behind bars.