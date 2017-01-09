Trial For NJ Father Accused Of Killing 3-Year-Old Son Moved To April

January 9, 2017 9:53 AM
Filed Under: Brendan Creato, DJ Creato, murder

HADDON Twp., NJ (CBS) — The trial for the South Jersey father accused of killing his three-year-old son has been moved to April.

Authorities say D.J. Creato’s trial, which was scheduled for January, will now begin on April 10.

Creato is facing murder charges in the death of his son, Brendan.

On October 13, 2015, the three-year-old was found dead in the woods about half a mile from D.J.’s home where he spent the night.

There were no obvious signs of foul play. An autopsy and toxicology report failed to give the exact circumstances of his death.

Police charged D.J. Creato with murder, but a member of the prosecution said the case would be largely circumstantial.

D.J. Creato remains behind bars.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Win a Trip to Las Vegas To See Britney Spears
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia