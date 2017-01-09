Study: Exercising Just 1-2 Days A Week Reduces Risk Of Death From All Causes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New research finds that even a limited amount of exercise can be helpful.

CBS 3’s Stephanie Stahl reports that many people say they just can’t find the time to exercise during the week because they are too busy with work or family. However, researchers say packing in the physical activity on just the weekends is still beneficial.

Georgia Kopani, a teacher with a busy schedule, is one of those “weekend warriors” as the 38-year-old crams her workouts into just two days.

“It’s difficult,” Kopani said. “After a long day you just want to go and sit down and rest and empty your mind.”

Guidelines recommend 150 minutes of moderate physical activity each week – ideally spread out.

However, a new study suggests jamming your exercise into just one or two days can also be beneficial for so-called “weekend warriors.” The research shows reduced risk of death from all causes, including cardiovascular disease and cancer.

“That was about a 30 percent lower risk of death compared to inactive individuals,” said Hannah Arem, an assistant professor at George Washington University.

The study looked at fitness surveys on nearly 64,000 people in the United Kingdom over a decade.

Researchers also found that people who exercised three or more times a week had additional health benefits.

“People may want to consider health outcomes other than just mortality or death, such as diabetes, or mental health, depression, sleep,” said Arem.

Researchers found any activity is better than none, so it’s important to get moving any way you can.

In terms of heart disease, exercise helped reduce the risk of a fatal coronary by an impressive 40 percent.