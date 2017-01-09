Some Counties Extend Code Blue Advisories Due To Plunging Overnight Temps

January 9, 2017 2:15 PM By Molly Daly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With overnight temperatures forecast to dip to the upper teens, Camden County’s Health Department has extended its Code Blue advisory for another night, from 6 p.m. until 6 Tuesday morning.

The City of Camden has two warming centers, at New Life Community Development Corporation on Haddon Avenue, and Joseph’s House on Atlantic Avenue.

For information about warming centers in other Camden County communities, call 800-999-9045.

Burlington County, New Jersey also extended its Code Blue advisory to 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 10.

Philadelphia’s Code Blue warning, issued last Thursday, remains in effect.

To report someone living on the street in the frigid weather, call Project Home’s Homeless Outreach Hotline at 215-232-1984.

