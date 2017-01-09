SEPTA Bus Overturns In Northeast Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—A SEPTA bus driver was injured after they flipped onto a guardrail early Monday morning, transportation officials say.
It happened at Knights Road and Woodhaven Road in Northeast Philadelphia.
A spokesperson for SEPTA says the bus was out of service was the vehicle overturned.
The driver, who was the only occupant of the bus, was transported to an area hospital; their condition is unknown at this time.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
All lanes remain blocked near the accident scene.