SEPTA Bus Overturns In Northeast Philly

January 9, 2017 6:05 AM
Filed Under: accident, Philadelphia, Septa

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—A SEPTA bus driver was injured after they flipped onto a guardrail early Monday morning, transportation officials say.

It happened at Knights Road and Woodhaven Road in Northeast Philadelphia.

A spokesperson for SEPTA says the bus was out of service was the vehicle overturned.

The driver, who was the only occupant of the bus, was transported to an area hospital; their condition is unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

All lanes remain blocked near the accident scene.

