School Bus Involved In Crash With Pickup Truck In Port Richmond

January 9, 2017 5:19 PM
Filed Under: Port Richmond, School Bus Crash

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two people were injured after a school bus was involved in a crash with a pickup truck on Castor Avenue in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia on Monday.

The accident occurred right at the on-ramp to northbound I-95.

No students were on the bus. The fire department says they were already dropped off from school.

According to the fire department, the bus was returning to the bus yard to end the shift when the pickup truck was attempting to enter the I-95 on-ramp and struck the bus.

The school bus driver and aid were taken to Hahnemann University Hospital to be evaluated for minor injuries.

