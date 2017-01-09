FRIGID TEMPS: | School Closings/Delays | Latest Forecast | RadarTraffic Map  | Share Your Photos

Repairs Continue In Fishtown After Sinkhole Swallows 2 Cars

January 9, 2017 6:35 AM
Filed Under: Fishtown, Philadelphia, Sinkhole

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —Repairs continues on Monday in Fishtown after a giant sinkhole swallows two vehicles over the weekend.

Officials say the 6-inch main broke around 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Boston Street.

Neighbors say they woke up to water rushing into their basements, low presser and some spilling out of pipe covers on the sidewalks.

The break caused a large section of street to collapse, and two SUVs that were parked along the road went into the hole.

“I just heard a really like a really loud bang. It startled me, woke me up from my sleep.”

“It sounded like a bunch of snow falling off a roof almost.”

But neighbors say this isn’t a shock.

“About two months ago or so, there was a water main break, with all the mud like it is now. I had a feeling it might happen again this winter.”

PGW shut off gas to the entire block, which was closed off to traffic.

Officials said a large portion of the street was structurally undermined by the break, and were concerned about the potential for a much bigger collapse.

There was no report of any injuries.

About 15 customers are still without water, six are without gas.

Repairs could take a couple more days.

