Philly Police: Man Refuses to Return 24K Ring, Threatens to Kill Employee

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—City police are on the hunt for a man they say refused to return a 24k white gold diamond ring after requesting to see it back on December 30, 2016.

It happened around 3:00 p.m. at the Max Weiner Jewelers located at 805 Sansom Street.

Police say after the suspect was shown the diamond ring and then he refused to return it.

“After being confronted by the employee he reached inside his coat threatening to kill the employee,” police said in a news release.

The man was last seen entering the PATCO.

The suspect is described as a black man standing 6’1”-6’3”, weighing 200-220 lbs., dark beard with mustache, wearing a black coat with a gray hooded sweatshirt underneath, blue jeans and carrying a “City Blue” shopping bag.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 215-686-TIPS.