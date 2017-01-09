Philadelphians Brave The Cold To Prevent Climate Change

by Pat Loeb

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More than 100 Philadelphians braved freezing weather to participate in a nationwide protest of four proposed cabinet picks who say they don’t believe in climate change.

A coalition of environmental groups marched from Senator Bob Casey’s office at 20th and Market to Senator Pat Toomey’s office at 17th and JFK to deliver petitions urging them to veto four nominees: Scott Pruitt for EPA, Rick Perry for Energy Secretary, Ryan Zinke for Interior and Rex Tillerson for Secretary of State.

Organizer Sam Rubin says all four have records of opposing environmental protection.

“We’re here to recommit to the struggle ahead of us in fighting for a livable planet for everyone, and we are sincere in our hope that Senators Casey and Toomey join us in that fight,” Rubin said.

Senator Casey has already criticized the choice of Scott Pruitt and his office says he’d consider the petitions.

Toomey’s office says he always keeps the thoughts of Pennsylvanians in mind when considering issues before the senate.