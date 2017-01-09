Philadelphia D.A. Race Could Get Very Expensive

January 9, 2017 7:58 PM By Pat Loeb
Filed Under: Pat Loeb, Philadelphia

by Pat Loeb

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Ethics Board has raised the limit on campaign spending for the District Attorney’s race.

The Ethics Board has doubled contribution limits because one candidate has already contributed a quarter of a million dollars to his own campaign.

The ethics board normally enforces a limit of $3,000 per individual, and $11,900 from political committees or businesses, but that doubles if one candidate gives himself $250,000 or more, and that’s what former assistant D.A. Michael Untermeyer has done.

Untermeyer didn’t return requests for comment but one of his primary opponents, Teresa Carr Deni, says she’s not worried about the amount Untermeyer is spending.

“This election is not going to be bought. I don’t care what kind of limits they raise it. The office is not for sale,” she said.

Deni is one of four candidates in the democratic primary. Beth Grossman is running as a Republican.

“Look, that’s what the campaign rules say, and I think that will enable all of us as candidates to raise more money so I welcome the opportunity,” said Grossman.

Incumbent Seth Williams was unavailable, but a spokesman says Untermeyer’s spending will have no impact on Williams’ campaign.

Williams has attracted a number of opponents this year, likely in part because of reports that his own campaign finances are under investigation.

More from Pat Loeb
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Win a Trip to Las Vegas To See Britney Spears
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia