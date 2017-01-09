Over A Dozen Philadelphians Top Forbes Annual 30 Under 30 List

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Forbes annual 30 under 30 list features 600 young visionaries and innovators across 20 different industries. Over a dozen Philadelphia change-makers are among the honorees.

“It’s a cool feeling and it feels like more of a victory and success for all the people who have helped support me all this time that I’ve been working, so its really cool,” says 27-year-old Philly native Quinta Brunson. She made this list under the “Hollywood and Entertainment” category.

She left Temple her junior year to pursue her dream of performing and comedy in LA.

“Once I started working, it kind of took precedent and I still feel like I’m continuing my education here. I’ve learned so much at Buzzfeed about the field that I’m in.”

The writer, director and actor got her start with a viral web series about “The Girl Who’s Never Been on a Nice Date.” The series helped earn her a gig at Buzzfeed, where she now a development partner.

Over in the “Science” category, 28-year-old Olivier Noel made the list.

“It’s quite an accomplishment, thirty out of 15,000. I think they had the most nominations ever and the science field is really tough as well to crack into that. So I was extremely proud and humbled to be part of that list.”

Noel is the cofounder of DNAsimple.

“The problem we solve is that researchers have a hard time getting enough samples from the different populations they study, to be able to look at the genes, find out what drives diseases, and ultimately find cures.”

Although Forbes has a strict no-repeat rule, past honoree and Scholly founder Christopher Gray made the list again on 30 under 30 All Star Alumni List.