Orlando Police Officer Killed; Manhunt Underway

January 9, 2017 10:28 AM
Filed Under: Orlando Police, shooting

By AnneClaire Stapleton and Holly Yan

ORLANDO, Fla. (CNN)–An Orlando police officer was killed Monday and a manhunt is under way for the gunman who shot her, the Orlando Police Department said.

“The Orlando Police Department family is heartbroken today,” OPD tweeted along with video of a flag-draped casket. “One of our own was taken in the line of duty. There are no words.”

Authorities have identified the suspect as Markeith Loyd.

At least 14 schools are on lockdown as the manhunt continues, Orange County Public Schools said.

The-CNN-Wire & 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

