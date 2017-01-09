FRIGID TEMPS: | School Closings/Delays | Latest Forecast | RadarTraffic Map  | Share Your Photos

News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | January 9

January 9, 2017 8:46 AM By Chris Stigall
Chris discussed continuing claims about Russian hacking the election, the Golden Globe Awards and Tucker Carlson replacing Megyn Kelly’s slot on Fox News. He spoke with Michael Bronstein and Colin Hanna on the Monday Morning Matchup about Republican efforts to replace Obamacare and 94 WIP’s Ike Reese about the NFL playoffs.

6:19 Chris responded to continuing claims that Russia influenced the presidential election.

6:35 What’s Trending: Golden Globes

7:00 Chris talks with Michael Bronstein and Colin Hanna on the Monday Morning Matchup about Republican plans to repeal Obamacare.

7:19 Tucker Carlson will replace Megyn Kelly’s slot on Fox News.

8:00 Chris speaks with 94 WIP’s Ike Reese about the NFL playoffs.

8:20 President Obama discussed Republican efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

