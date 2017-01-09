Police: Woman Drives Into River To Avoid Arrest, Continues To Drink Beer While Floating In Car

NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Newberry Township Police say a woman drove into the Susquehanna River to avoid being arrested.

Police told the York Daily Record they initially pursued the woman last Monday when she went through a stop sign in East Manchester Township.

“She failed to yield and we believe the driver was attempting to elude the officer,” Northeastern Chief Bryan Rizzo told the Daily Record. “We called it off when we were heading into Newberry Township.”

Newberry Township Police say when they spotted the woman in her car at the York Haven boat launch, she accelerated and drove her vehicle into the river.

Newberry Township Police Sgt. Keith Farren told the Daily Record that she ignored officers when trying to talk to her.

“She stayed in the car and continued to drink her beer,” Farren said.

The fire department had to use a boat to get the woman and bring her back to shore.

“She was in and out of consciousness,” Farren told the Daily Record.

The woman was taken to York Hospital. Her name has not been released.