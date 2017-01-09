School Closings and Delays

Metabolic Syndrome Is Real

January 9, 2017 3:32 AM By Dr. Brian McDonough
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In medicine we have dramatic ways of describing many things. Sometimes our wording can be confusing and language gets in the way — and this maybe the case for a condition called metabolic syndrome.

The metabolic syndrome is really scientists way of saying that there are certain things that happen before your body starts to essentially become deconditioned. You gain weight, you’re not eating properly, your cholesterol starts to rise, the blood sugar starts to change. All those things are warning signs that if you don’t do something about it soon, it’s going to affect you’re overall health.

Believe me, the metabolic syndrome is real. It is a warning that you can prevent other problems.

Many of the things that you can get away with when you are young become problems as you age. The way to fight this is with proper diet and exercise.

