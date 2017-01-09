Man Robbed While Cleaning Snow Off Car In Delaware: Police

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS)—Police in Delaware say a man was robbed in a shopping center parking lot while he was cleaning snow off his vehicle over the weekend.

It happened Saturday while the victim’s vehicle was parked in front of Moe’s Southwest Grill located in the 4700 block of Kirkwood Highway.

The victim was cleaning snow off his vehicle when he was approached by a man who “d

over his property to him,” police say.

A struggle ensued and the suspect allegedly produced a knife.

emanded that he turn

Police say the suspect was able to steal money out of the victim’s pocket before fleeing on foot.

The suspect was described as a black man, about 25-35 years of age, 5’11”-6’01” tall, weighing 200-225 lbs., and was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, black jacket, dark pants, and had a mask covering his face

If anyone has any information in reference to this incident they are asked to contact the Robbery Unit at Troop 2 at 302-365-8566.