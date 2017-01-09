Internet Has A Field Day With Giants Boat Jokes After Loss

January 9, 2017 12:52 PM By Andrew Porter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You knew the internet would feast on this one.

The Giants decided to party with Trey Songz on a boat in Miami after beating the Redskins last Sunday, a week before their divisional round game against the Packers. They took some heat for that decision.

But after the Giants’ 38-13 loss to the Packers on Sunday in the playoffs, the internet really piled it on Odell Beckham Jr. and the Giants.

Beckham Jr. reportedly punched a hole in the wall after the loss.

 

Beckham, who caught just four of 11 targets for 28 yards in the loss, was about partying and if it affected Sunday’s game against the Packers.

“At the end of the day, I went through practice, had zero drops, zero missed assignments — there was nothing to connect seven days ago to [Sunday’s game] and how we played and executed,” Beckham said. “There is just nothing in the world. It’s just not realistic.”

