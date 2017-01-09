Group Plans March At Independence Mall On MLK Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The MLK D.A.R.E Coalition is planning a march on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The group says the “March for a Better America” will begin Monday, Jan. 16 at 11:30 a.m. at the “slave quarters on Independence Mall” at 6th and Market Streets.
The march will conclude around 2 p.m. at Mother Bethel AME Church at 6th and Lombard Streets.
At the rally, the group says it will unveil its “21st Century Declaration of Rights which will call on politicians, community leaders, and common citizens to support the basic human rights we cherish like affordable housing, health care, and quality public education for all.”
The MLK D.A.R.E Coalition says the march kicks off 100 days of faithful resistance, which mirrors the first 100 days of the new administration.
“In this critical time, we cannot just say what we are against but must article what we demand,” the statement reads.
