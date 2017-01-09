The Golden Girls Coming to A Hulu Near You

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—The Golden Girls are back—this time on Hulu!
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Golden Girls episodes will be available to stream to Hulu subscribers starting Feb. 13
“This marks the first time that the complete library of one of the most popular sitcoms will be available to stream all in one place — on Hulu,” said Hulu senior vp and head of content Craig Erwich in making the announcement Saturday at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour.
The show first aired back in 1985.