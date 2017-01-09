German Lawmaker Urges Country To Implement Prescription Sex

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A health proposal in Germany is causing quite the stir. A lawmaker there is hoping to have officials foot the bill for sex for individuals facing disabilities or who require nursing care.

According to a German newspaper, Elisabeth Scharfenberg, A spokeswoman for Germany’s Green Party, stated that local authorities should cover the cost of sex for those who are disabled. Prostitution is a legal practice in Germany.

According to DW.com, “sexual assistance,” has been offered through prostitution in recent years, but there is no structure to it that allows the act to fall under the umbrella of health care, therefore the expenses must be covered by the customer.

The newspaper also explained that the Netherlands is serving as the model for this idea, because there, people have been able to claim sex as a medical expense for years.

The Green Party’s idea would be based around individuals obtaining a certificate which proves that they can not acquire sexual satisfaction in other ways and cannot pay for it themselves.