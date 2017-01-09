FHA Frowns On Blue Lines On New Jersey Roads

January 9, 2017 3:14 PM By Kim Glovas
Filed Under: Kim Glovas, New Jersey

by Kim Glovas

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A number of New Jersey communities began adding blue lines to roads in October, to honor their police forces.

But a letter from the Federal Highway Administration says that’s a violation of federal rules.

Local towns including Cherry Hill, Mantua, and Oaklyn have lined part of a street with blue paint to honor police officers. But Somerset County in North Jersey asked the Federal Highway Administration for clarification before it moved on the idea.

In a letter dated December 8th, the FHA said space between two parallel lines should be pavement or black top. It said filling in the space does NOT comply with the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices for Streets and Highways.

In addition, the letter says, blue paint should be reserved “exclusively” for the background color for accessible or handicapped parking spaces.

The FHA says it DOES support law enforcement, but there are other ways to do so without changing road markings which could cause confusion to motorists.

More from Kim Glovas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Win a Trip to Las Vegas To See Britney Spears
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia