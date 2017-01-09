Experts Say ‘Planet Nine’ Could Be Up To 20 Times Bigger Than Earth

January 9, 2017 6:38 PM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search is continuing for a planet that astronomers view as the potential ninth planet. 60 Minutes shed light on the search as experts say the potential planet is no small matter.

In fact, some estimate that it could be 10-20 times more massive than Earth.

Carnegie Institution for Science Astronomer Scott Sheppard spotted odd orbits of celestial bodies in the Kuiper Belt near the edge of the solar system. According to 60 Minutes, scientist believe that the objects appear to be traveling in one direction and that a planet could be responsible for pulling them along.

The potential ninth planet isn’t easy to see as experts estimate that it could be up to 50 billion miles away.

