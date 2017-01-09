Enjoy A 76-Cent Cup of Coffee When Sixers Play At Home

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– Dunkin’ Donuts coffee lovers will soon be able to pick up a 76-cent cup of coffee when the Philadelphia 76ers play at home.

It’s all part of a new partnership with the donut chain and the Sixers.

“We are so excited to tip-off our partnership with the Sixers and launch the 76 cent home game coffee offer for DD Perks® members who use On-the-Go Mobile ordering,” said Jessica Weissman, Field Marketing Manager, Dunkin’ Brands. “We look forward to rewarding loyal Sixers fans and helping to fuel their passion all season long.”

Beginning January 11, Dunkin’ Donuts will offer DD Perks members a 76 cent medium hot or iced coffee when they use On-the-Go Ordering in the Dunkin’ Mobile app.

The offer is valid on Sixers’ home game days only at participating Greater Philadelphia-area Dunkin’ Donuts locations (Southeastern PA, Southern NJ, and Kent and New Castle Counties, DE).

Fans can expect to see an array of Sixers-inspired products, promotions and special events throughout the season, including the first-ever Sixers-themed donut at participating Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants.

Sixers fans can become a DD Perks member by enrolling through DDPerks.com.