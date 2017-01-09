Disabled New Jersey Woman Takes Part In Indoor Triathlon

by Molly Daly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s called an Indoor Triathlon, an hour-long swimming, biking, and running event.

A 36 year-old Maple Shade woman with a rare genetic disorder took part in one Sunday at a South Jersey fitness center.

Kelly Deuchar was diagnosed with Myotonic Muscular Dystrophy 12 years ago.

“It progresses slowly over the years to the point where you’re basically in a wheelchair,” Deuchar explained.

This past summer, Kelly decided to start training for the indoor triathlon at Life Fitness.

“I can’t build the muscle mass like the other triathletes can, so my aim is basically just keeping a positive mindset, so a lot of times when I’m riding the bike, I’ll be dancing and singing along with the music in my iPod,” she said.

What’s most surprising about Kelly isn’t her physical strength.

“A lot of people say I’m more positive than they would expect someone who’s got a grim diagnosis, but it’s really given me the ability to actually live every day to its fullest, and just think about no day but today,” she said.