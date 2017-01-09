5 Quick And Easy Ways To Cut Energy Costs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Tuesday is National Cut Your Energy Costs Day.

“It’s an annual event that reminds people to reduce their energy usage in their home,” says Dave Schrader with NRG Energy.

He says now is the perfect time to think about ways to save:

“It’s the New Year, it’s cold outside, maybe you’ve resolved to save money in some way.”

So Schrader and NRG came up with five ways to do that immediately.

“First check your air vents,” he tells KYW Newsradio. “The air that comes in your home goes through those vents. If those vents are clogged it makes your heater work harder and that will drive up energy usage and energy costs.”

Another suggestion, says Schrader…weather stripping:

“You’d be amazed how much energy escapes through small cracks in a window or door, underneath your door. Caulk or you can buy little strips that basically seal those little cracks and nooks and crannies.”

Another way Schrader says you can save is through your thermostat:

“Try to lower the thermostat to maybe 68/67 degrees instead of 72/74. For every degree you go down you save about one-percent on your energy usage.”

He also recommends getting a smart thermostat. Schrader’s next cost-cutting strategy…using LED lights:

“LED lights are significantly more efficient, they last a lot longer than regular light bulbs. the up front cost is a little bit more but they are 75-percent more efficient.”

Finally…

“Open your curtains during the day while you’re gone, let that sun shine in,” says Schrader. “Heat your home naturally.”

And he says close them at night to trap the heat in as long as possible.