Vote Carson Wentz For Rookie Of The Year

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In between all of your Joel Embiid all-star game voting, take a second a vote Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz as the NFL rookie of the year.
The poll is open through Thursday, January 26 and the winner will be announced at the NFL Honors show on February 4, ahead of Super Bowl LI.
Related: Watch: Carson Wentz Mic’d Up For Cowboys Game
Wentz completed a franchise record 379 passes. He also set a team rookie record for passing yards (3,782), completion percentage (62.4) and passing touchdowns (16).
Carson Wentz has won rookie of the week in Weeks 1, 3, and 5 and won offensive rookie of the month for September. The other finalists for the award are Dak Prescott (DAL), Ezekiel Elliott (DAL), Deion Jones (ATL), and Joey Bosa (SD).