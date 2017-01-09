Vote Carson Wentz For Rookie Of The Year

January 9, 2017 3:17 PM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Carson Wentz, sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In between all of your Joel Embiid all-star game voting, take a second a vote Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz as the NFL rookie of the year.

Vote here

The poll is open through Thursday, January 26 and the winner will be announced at the NFL Honors show on February 4, ahead of Super Bowl LI.

Related: Watch: Carson Wentz Mic’d Up For Cowboys Game

Wentz completed a franchise record 379 passes. He also set a team rookie record for passing yards (3,782), completion percentage (62.4) and passing touchdowns (16).

Carson Wentz has won rookie of the week in Weeks 1, 3, and 5 and won offensive rookie of the month for September. The other finalists for the award are Dak Prescott (DAL), Ezekiel Elliott (DAL), Deion Jones (ATL), and Joey Bosa (SD).

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Win a Trip to Las Vegas To See Britney Spears
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia