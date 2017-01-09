Generosity Earns CAPA Students A Sneak Peek At Cirque Eloize

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was an impromptu performance at CAPA, the Philadelphia high school for the Creative and Performing Arts in South Philadelphia. Students piled into the auditorium for a surprise preview of Cirque Eloize and their wild-west themed acrobatic adventure, Saloon.

But, how did this performance come to CAPA?

Well, hats off to these students who won it with their can do attitude.

The school held a can food drive to benefit Philabundance. By collecting the most cans in their area, the school received a front row preview to the skill and strength of professional performers who they can learn from.

The performance certainly roped the crowd in.