Atlantic City Police Nab Robbery Suspect With Help From Icy Road

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS)—Atlantic City police apprehended three people for assaulting and robbing a man in South Jersey on Sunday night.
It happened around 11:30 p.m. near Morris and Atlantic Avenues.
Atlantic City police say were stopped by a 26-year-old Egg Harbor Township man who stated he was attacked by three men at gun point and was robbed of his debit card.
A short time later, police were able to arrest one of the suspects when he slipped on the icy roadway during a foot pursuit.
Two additional suspects were also arrested.
The 17-year-old is facing multiple charges and sent to the Harborfields Detention Facility.
Darnell Carter, 18 of Egg Harbor City, and Jawaun Yeoman,19, of Somers Point were both charged and sent to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.
No serious injuries were reported.