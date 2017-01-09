75-Year-Old Man Seriously Hurt After 50-Pound Dumbbell Goes Through Windshield On NJ Turnpike

SALEM COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — An elderly man was critically injured after a 50-pound dumbbell crashed through his SUV windshield Monday morning on the New Jersey Turnpike.

It happened around 7: 18 a.m. near mile marker 6.3 south in Oldmans Township.

New Jersey State Police say 75-year-old Jack DeCarlo of Hamilton Township, New Jersey, lost control, left the turnpike and crashed into the woods after the 50-pound dumbbell smashed through the window.

DeCarlo was transported to Crozier Chester Medical Center and has undergone surgery.

His wife, Patricia DeCarlo, was also in the vehicle. She was not injured.

She told CBS 3’s Joe Holden that she’s numb following the accident.

She said they were heading south and were just shy of the Delaware Memorial Bridge when the dumbbell shattered the windshield.

Jim DeCarlo, their son, avoided speculating if someone threw the dumbbell from an overpass.

“We don’t know if somebody intentionally did it. It’s a freak thing, it’s a shame,” he said.

Police have not said where they believe the dumbbell came from, but they did search a nearby overpass for any possible evidence.

Troopers are now looking for any eyewitnesses who may have been something on the turnpike.

Chopper 3 showed tire marks left by the car after the impact when the DiCarlos’ SUV veered off the highway, immediately after crossing below an overpass.

Police are still investigating.

The couple was traveling to Myrtle Beach at the time of the accident.