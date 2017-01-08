Weather Blog: When Will The Cold End?

School Closings and Delays

January 8, 2017 11:18 PM By Lauren Casey
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After the coldest day of the season in Philadelphia, with a frigid high temperature of 24° today, the coldest night of this latest bitter blast, and of the season, is ahead tonight. Expect a low temperature of 14° in the city by early Monday morning, with single-digit lows in the northwest suburbs, Lehigh Valley and Poconos.

The one positive piece of the forecast is that the blustery winds of the day will wane overnight thus reducing the wind chill impact.

Monday will mark the final day of this arctic air entrenchment as highs will struggle to reach 30°.

The temperature in Philadelphia will finally surpass the freezing mark midday on Tuesday and a prominent ridge in the jet stream will promote a dramatic warm-up by Wednesday with highs cruising into the low 50’s.

On Thursday, a record high is in jeopardy as temperatures climb into the upper 50’s.

