Giant Sinkhole Swallows 2 Vehicles In Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two vehicles were swallowed up by a giant sinkhole caused by a water main break in Kensington.

Officials say the 6-inch main broke around 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Boston Street.

The break caused a large section of street to collapse, and two SUVs that were parked along the road went into the hole.

At least 15 customers were without water as crews from the Philadelphia Water Department worked to repair the main.

PGW shut off gas to the entire block, which was closed off to traffic.

Officials said a large portion of the street was structurally undermined by the break, and were concerned about the potential for a much bigger collapse.

There was no report of any injuries.