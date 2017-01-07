Women’s March On Washington Holds Philadelphia Info Session

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ahead of the Women’s March on Washington, which takes place in two weeks, the day after Inauguration Day, organizers from Philadelphia hosted an informational meeting. Over a thousand protesters showed up to learn what to expect and how to prepare.

Mary Catherine Roper, Deputy Legal Director of the ACLU of Pennsylvania was one of the speakers preparing protesters.

“For some of you, this is your first march,” she said.

Her topic: What’s legal and what’s not when it comes to your First Amendment rights.

“Just because it’s done for a political reason, does not suddenly make it protected by the First Amendment.”

Veteran Civil Rights Activist Dian Williams doled out practical advice.

“You are going to be dressing for warmth and comfort.”

Pennsylvania co-chair and national organizer Heidi Solomon-Orlick said the Women’s March on Washington will be of unprecedented size for an inauguration protest.

“Right now, the Washington march we’re permitted for approximately 200,000 people. That continues to grow, we have over 350,000 that are also showing interested.”

She expects about 10,000 people to show up simultaneously for the Philadelphia march.

“We also have 300 sister marches that are happening just in the US and then we have 50 countries involved — and that also continues to grow.”